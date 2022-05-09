HUNTINGTON — As Huntington residents and others continue to clean up from Friday’s historic flooding, local and state officials met to hear their stories and ask what can be done to prevent it from happening again.
The City of Huntington, along with Cabell and Putnam counties, declared a state of emergency after a flash flood swept across the area Friday, May 6, when nearly 4.5 inches of rain fell in the southern part of the city and surrounding area within hours.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice met Monday with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and other state and county officials and toured areas that were hit the hardest.
As assessments begin to determine if victims will have access to federal assistance through FEMA, the officials said they are dedicated to finding a solution to prevent another “once-in-a-generation” weather event from occurring again.
The flood
While the average monthly rainfall amount for the city of Huntington is about 3.5 inches, about 4.5 inches fell in just a couple of hours Friday morning, with the heaviest flow hitting the south side of Huntington and southern Cabell County.
Some Southside neighbors have questioned if recently installed underpass pumps on 8th and 10th streets contributed to the incident. City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said the underpasses pump water to Fourpole Creek near the fountain through an under-used concrete line built in the 1970s.
The pumps can peak at 1,400 to 1,600 gallons pumped per minute. Chamber said at capacity, the underpasses can contribute about 7.13 cubic feet of water per second into Fourpole Creek, but the creek is measured to hold 1 cubic foot of water per second, or 449 gallons. He believes the water from the underpasses only contributed less than a hundredth of a percent to the creek.
Instead, officials point to the massive size of the Fourpole Creek watershed that feeds into Fourpole Creek in Huntington, which covers more than 23 square miles — twice the size of Huntington city limits. The watershed contains dozens of small creeks and waterways throughout southern Cabell and Wayne counties, which eventually dump into the Ohio River in the West End.
Beyond Huntington
People outside Huntington city limits were are also affected. Justice also met with workers at Wooten Machine Co. and the Green Valley Road Volunteer Fire Department at Norwood road off of W.Va. 10, an area with a level of flooding not seen in recent history.
The machine shop sits near Grapevine Branch, which eventually flows into Fourpole Creek, on one side and sees drainage issues along Norwood Road on the other. Friday’s downpour caused a backflow of water, which led the area to flood.
Merle Wooten said the water got several feet high in some locations around the shop. A number of their machines and equipment are a total loss. Without flood insurance, Wooten wonders what the future holds.
“I hope that’s the truth, because my generation is about done,” he said about the flood being called “once in a generation.”
Aaron Fairburn, pastor of Bible Apostolic Church, also located along W.Va. 10 near Grapevine Branch, aired grievances with the governor as well, saying his church was affected worse than in the 2016 flooding. Fairburn questioned if flood plain areas need to be reassessed.
The W.Va. 10 victims believe water going to the Huntington city limits is taking a long time to drain into the Ohio River, which causes a backflow into the southern parts of the county.
Assessing the damage
Williams said the city is aware of well over 100 houses affected by flooding, but he thinks the number is much higher. In city limits, flooding affected houses from Kinetic Park along Hal Greer Boulevard all the way to West 7th Street, about 25 blocks, he said, with some homes being hit two blocks away from the creek.
Justice said it was devastating to drive through the neighborhoods and see everyone’s possessions piled in garbage bags along the streets. He compared the situation to the flooding in 2016 that affected the central and eastern parts of West Virginia, where flash flooding in hollows left thousands without homes and several people dead.
“There’s heartbreak all over the place, but we can fix it, and now is the time,” he said.
Williams applauded Huntington residents for getting out and helping their neighbors.
Williams referenced a 5-day-old baby who had to be rescued from her home by neighbors amid flooding Friday. When out assessing damage over the weekend, Williams said he saw community members come out to help with cleanup, as well.
“This is how West Virginians are,” he said. “We take care of one another.”
‘Once in a generation’ ... again
As the community focuses on cleanup, Williams said officials are also assessing the area to determine what needs to be done in the near and distant future to remedy the effects of the flood and prevent future flooding.
“It’s too early for plans, but understand when we are in these operations, we are always evaluating and assessing what more we need to do,” he said. “What’s very clear to me is we need to have a review to determine what we need to design and what we can do to deal with something like this.”
Williams said the “once in a generation” weather events are happening too often in Huntington, pointing to August 2021 flooding along 3rd Avenue and a 2016 flood in the Enslow Park neighborhood. Before the 2016 flood, the area hadn’t seen that level of devastation since Memorial Day 1990, he said.
“This happens far too often, and the reality is that we have to take care of it right now,” he said.
The officials said they need to evaluate how to get the water out of the city and into the Ohio River more quickly. The Ohio River in Huntington crested Monday at about 46 feet and was at 29 feet Friday, both numbers well below significant crests in the past 100 years.
Solutions discussed Monday included replacing an aging pumping station and putting a anti-flood structure somewhere in the watershed to control water flow.
In referencing a flood wall project approved by the West Virginia Legislature to combat flooding in the Milton area, Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said lawmakers would do what they could to help Huntington as well.
“I want to work with our federal partners at the Corps of Engineers to figure out what can be done as far as protection and mitigation and then try to get something through the Legislature to fund it,” he said. “It’s all going to revolve on getting a plan and then working to get the funding.”
The waiting game
Justice said before FEMA comes in to provide aid, assessments of damage must reach a certain level of severity, and the state is “working like crazy” to get there.
One of those assessments is being done by the American Red Cross, which is conducting door-to-door damage assessment surveys in the flooded areas of Huntington. The information is given to state and federal agencies for further assessment. Anyone affected can request a damage assessment survey at 1-800-RED-CROSS and then dial 4 for disaster-related needs.
The Red Cross has about 25 volunteers and staff on the ground helping those affected by flooding by providing meals, cleanup supplies and other services. Sunday, the Red Cross, in partnership with the Salvation Army, served nearly 250 meals and snacks in impacted areas, and they sent teams out again Monday to provide lunch, dinner and cleanup kits to those in need.
Williams said anyone with flooding-related problems can call the mayor’s office at 304-696-5540 to register their home to make sure it’s not missed. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division said anyone in Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties who was affected by flooding can fill out a FEMA Individual Assistance Program survey at bit.ly/3FvsFpV.
Until FEMA makes a decision, Williams said residents should document every step of their journey.
“What’s most important right now is that we can’t make promises as to what FEMA is going to be doing,” he said. “Take pictures of the damaged areas. Take pictures of the pile of debris. Keep any receipts that you have of the work that (is done). If you do those things you are going to be prepared.”
Elizabeth Cremeans, behavioral health director for NECCO, said mental health services are needed now for those who have been affected.
“That’s what they’re going to need because this is a traumatic event,” she said. “The community and agencies are going to need to come together to provide services for the people. It’s just as important to their health.”
Huntington Public Works crews started hauling away debris and damaged household items Monday. Residents are asked to pile debris where they typically place household garbage for pickup, or as close to the street as possible.
Flood cleanup kits are still available through Cabell County EMS by calling 304-526-9797. About 350 kits containing sponges, cleaner, masks and other cleaning items have been handed out in three days.