0615_Jail Bill_02 (copy)
Western Regional Jail 

 File photo/The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE -- A Western Regional Jail inmate suffered a fatal medical episode Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the state jail system.

Michael Lyle Martin, 60, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, had been admitted to the jail July 24 on allegations he had violated his home confinement on a felony DUI conviction.

Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, said there is no evidence of foul play. In accordance with its procedures, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is conducting an internal review, and the West Virginia State Police is investigating.

