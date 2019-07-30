HUNTINGTON - An interstate widening project in Cabell County announced last week is just part of the greater overall goal of widening the entire stretch of Interstate 64 from Huntington to Charleston, highway officials said Monday.
About 2.5 miles of road from just past the Huntington Mall to the Guyandotte River will be widened from four to eight lanes as part of the $71.7 million project, along with the replacement of five bridges. The project will begin next summer, with an estimated end date in 2022.
Heading west, the project begins about half a mile before the West Mall Road exit, replacing the bridge that crosses over the Mud River. From there, the bridge over East Mall Road, the bridge over Mud River Road, the bridge over Wild Cat Road and the bridge over Big Ben Bowen Highway will all be replaced and widened. The project ends just before the Guyandotte River bridge, just after the Merritt's Creek exit.
In the near future, the Guyandotte River bridge to the 29th Street exit - where the road widens again - will be widened, said Brent Walker, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Transportation. According to estimates on the DOT's website, this portion would be widened to six lanes.
Walker said a traffic study was conducted, which determined this stretch of the interstate needed to be widened. While the goal is to expand all of I-64 to six lanes, it was determined the portion around the mall would be better served with eight lanes because of the amount of traffic and the exit and entrance ramps.
The project, awarded to Triton Construction Inc. of Nitro, was originally going to be paid for with the general obligation bonds voters approved as part of the governor's Roads to Prosperity project, but the state received federal funding.
DOT Secretary Byrd White told a joint legislative committee on transportation and infrastructure last week the federal funding freed up bond money, which can be used for other Road for Prosperity projects.
The first round of bonds went to market in June 2018, bringing in $913 million to the state for road projects. Most of the projects slated for the first round of bonds are underway or complete, like the repaving of I-64 from Milton to U.S. 35.
The two biggest projects, however, were held up because of too-high first bids. The St. Albans-Nitro bridge and the Wheeling bridge will be put back up for bid in August, White told legislators.
The St. Albans project will expand the interstate, including the bridge, to six lanes from Scott Depot to Nitro.
Last week, the Legislature passed two resolutions authorizing the state to move forward with the second round of bonds.
