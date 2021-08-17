HUNTINGTON — Cabell County students return to school Wednesday, meaning that more big, yellow vehicles will be reintroduced to morning and evening commutes.
It’s important for drivers to be cautious in school zones and take extra care when driving through those areas or near school buses on the road.
“Everyone needs to keep the lives of young students in mind as they make their way through school zones, especially near crosswalks,” says JJ Miller, safety adviser for AAA East Central. “School zone speed limits, crossing guards and markings on buses are in place to save lives, and need to be followed by motorists.”
In Cabell County alone, 108 school buses will hit the roads as early as 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Those drivers will drive more than 7,500 miles each school day for pickup and drop-off — and some buses have more than one route.
The district’s transportation director Joe Meadows encouraged all drivers to be careful when driving in the vicinity of a school bus and to keep the students’ safety in mind, particularly when they are on their neighborhood routes.
In Kentucky, law enforcement will be strictly enforcing speed zones in and around schools to ensure children get to school safely.
Kentucky law states if any school bus used in the transportation of children is stopped for the purpose of loading or unloading passengers, with the stop arm and signal lights activated, the operator of a vehicle approaching from any direction must stop and not proceed until the passengers have loaded/unloaded and the bus has been put in motion.
Passing a school bus while it is loading or unloading is a Class B misdemeanor for the first offense and a Class A misdemeanor for the second offense.
AAA’s annual School’s Open — Drive Carefully campaign stresses how important it is for motorists to make changes to their daily commute to avoid dangerous situations. Even slowing down can go a long way toward saving the lives of students. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 20 mph is about two-thirds less likely to be killed as compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 30 mph. Moreover, about 1 of 5 children 14 and younger who die in traffic crashes are pedestrians.
AAA East Central also offers the following advice for motorists to keep children safe as they navigate their way through school zones:
- Plan ahead. Leave early for your destination and build in extra time for congestion. This will cut down on stress from running late.
- Ditch distractions. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles the chances of crashing.
- Stay alert. Don’t rush into and out of driveways. Expect pedestrians on the sidewalk, especially around schools and in neighborhoods.
- Brake for buses. It may be tempting to drive around a stopped school bus; not only is it dangerous — but it’s also against the law.
- Watch for bikes. Children on bicycles are often unpredictable, so expect the unexpected. Slow down and allow at least four feet of passing distance between your vehicle and bicyclists.
- Look for AAA School Safety Patrollers. With more than 600,000 AAA School Safety Patrollers at 31,000 schools across the country, they’re a sure sign that you’re approaching a school zone.