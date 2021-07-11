HUNTINGTON — Officials and residents are looking at ways to curb litter throughout Huntington.
In a recent meeting with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board, Mayor Steve Williams said people who live in Huntington must take pride in the city, too. The mayor gave an example of city workers cleaning an alleyway only to find trash in it three weeks later. Williams said the trash issue is a citywide problem, not just a city government problem.
West Virginia has recently pushed for remote workers to move to the state. Litter in Huntington could deter those possible residents from moving into the city, Williams said. If they don’t see a clean town, they may move elsewhere in the region.
The mayor said he was forming a group to address the trash issue. He spoke about this before during a Solid Waste Committee meeting May 24. There, he proposed that two or three members of the City Council could join the group with members of his administration to come up with a solution to the trash problem, such as city ordinances, new staff members or some other action.
“There was a time that this town sparkled. Something’s happened in recent years where the town doesn’t shine because people don’t give a flip,” Williams said during the committee meeting. “I’m not saying that every resident of our city doesn’t care. Of course, they do. There are some, and each of you are among them, but we’ve got to demand more out of our citizens, out of our residents, have a level of accountability.”
Earlier this year, the city of Huntington implemented a two-person downtown cleaning crew. The pair of full-time employees consists of a laborer and a truck driver. The crew’s responsibilities are picking up loose trash, cleaning streets, trimming weeds, removing graffiti from public property and addressing sidewalk and curb issues. The crew’s area is from 1st Street to Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th avenues, including underpasses.
Some residents organized recent neighborhood cleanups this spring. In May, the city of Huntington launched a Litter Support Program to organize community cleanups.
A city news release said up to two cleanups a week would be allowed year-round.
Richard Cobb, who lives in Huntington, co-founded Adopt YOUR Block in 2016 with Jay Bowen.
The program encourages residents to take care of their own neighborhoods and pick up litter as they see it.
Cobb said he started by picking up litter as he came across it.
After a few months, he started to think about how much trash could be picked up if one person on each block picked up litter in their neighborhood. And so the organization began, he said.
Since its creation, Adopt YOUR Block has given away more than 4,000 sticks to pick up litter.
Since Adopt YOUR Block began, Cobb said he has noticed Huntington has become a cleaner city. A big issue used to be old cigarette butts thrown on the ground, he said.
“It’s a matter of people in general either doing the right thing or not caring,” Cobb said of why litter accumulates.
He said he’s noticed that some residents will throw their trash, like old fast food containers, out their car windows.
“You got some people who care and some people who don’t,” Cobb said.
One possible solution could be advertising how litter has adverse effects on the city, Cobb said. Another is educating children to not litter, similar to the Don’t be a Litterbug campaign.
“City government should of course be looking out for trash,” Cobb said. “Picking up the litter is kind of a full-time job. There’s no way the city could cover the whole city to keep it clean all the time.”
He added that between the city and the “litter-getters,” or volunteers in the program, Huntington should have clean streets.