The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230215 derailment 03.jpg
Buy Now

Crews work to install a 3,700-foot water line connecting to a temporary secondary intake on the Guyandotte River on Tuesday in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Officials extended assurances suggesting drinking water was safe even after a West Virginia American Water-installed temporary intake aimed at protecting drinking water from chemicals spilled into the Ohio River following a train derailment failed Friday.

West Virginia American Water said Friday afternoon the temporary intake it installed on the Guyandotte River was rendered inoperable by river conditions following excessive rainfall over the previous 24 hours.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.