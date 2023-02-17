MILTON — Heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday led to flooding in Milton and surrounding areas.
The Mud River and creeks and streams the river flows into overflowed, and neighborhoods along East Mud River Road, Damon Avenue and McGhee Street saw significant flooding.
Damages are still being assessed, but representatives from the Milton Volunteer Fire Department said water had begun to recede in a few areas Friday afternoon.
Huntington closed off Arlington Boulevard and Enslow Boulevard between Washington Boulevard and Ritter Park Thursday afternoon. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said while the streets were closed for several hours, water was receding by Friday afternoon and the flooding was not as bad as expected.
Though Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers said no schools had seen flooding as of Friday morning, some roads were flooded and the district opted for a non-traditional instructional day, or virtual learning day. Lincoln, Logan, Wayne and other counties closed Friday due to high water in the areas.
Wayne County Emergency Management Director BJ Willis said while Genoa and nearby areas saw flooding, they were areas that typically see some flooded roads every time it rains heavily. Willis said though one car did need to be rescued after driving into standing water, the high waters were not worse than usual.
“Every time there’s a flood, there’s about five sections of road along (WV) 152 that flood,” Willis said. “Nobody can get in or out, everybody’s isolated, but then the water goes back down and it doesn’t get into the houses and it’s just normal.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education.
