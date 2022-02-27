SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General David Yost and Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson are enlisting the public’s help following an indictment released last week in Ironton.
Richard Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, was indicted Wednesday on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony punishable upon conviction of eight to 12 years in prison on each count, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a misdemeanor.
Anderson is prosecuting the case, which has been assigned to Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard. Slack has not yet been in court on the charges.
“We believe there are many more victims out there,” Anderson said Thursday.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working to identify any victims beyond the 21 who have been included in the existing indictment.
“If you think you have been a victim, contact the Ohio BCI at 1-855-224-6466 or by filing a tip anonymously online,” Anderson said.
Slack is charged with installing a video camera in the women’s restroom at the former Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point in 2015 and 2019.
Beth Wallace McNearney, owner and director of Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, said in a news release Thursday that she is aware of the charges against Slack, a former business partner.
“I can share that after 10 years of working together, Mr. Slack and I parted ways last year,” she said in the release.
“I have since begun my own funeral home business, Wallace Family Funeral Home, which I operate with my family at the former location of Slack and Wallace Funeral Home,” she said.
“I would personally like to express my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the individuals and their families which have been identified as victims in this case, which includes myself and my family,” she said.
The Herald-Dispatch does not normally identify victims of voyeurism.
McNearney also encouraged anyone who believes they may have been a victim or anyone who has information that might be helpful to law enforcement to contact the state BCI or to use the tipline.
“All of us at Wallace Family Funeral Home sincerely appreciate the community’s support as this very difficult situation gets resolved and justice is served,” she said.
The case is being investigated by the state bureau’s Special Victims Unit.
That unit specializes in investigating victim-centered crimes affecting populations that benefit from specialized law enforcement funding, according to the release from authorities.