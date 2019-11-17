COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities wants to put another levy back before the voters in the Ohio primary next March to maintain and expand services to some 500 county residents with developmental disabilities.
Earlier this month, voters rejected by 354 votes — 6,950 to 6,596 — a proposed 2.5 mill levy for 10 years. That levy would have produced some $3 million per year. It would have cost an additional $87.50 per year for residents with property valued at $100,000. The board currently receives $2,345,651 from county taxpayers through a continuing levy.
Five employees were laid off following the election and the board decided not to fill three other vacancies, according to Tim Nunnery, communications and resource development director for the board.
The board agreed to put the issue back before voters in four months; however, the amount the board will seek and the duration of the levy hasn’t yet been decided, Nunnery said Friday.
“We were hoping to delay layoffs as long as we could,” Julie Monroe, board superintendent, said earlier. “But after meeting with the financial committee and reviewing our future funding, we realize that it was not going to be possible.”
A group on Facebook was formed after the election, called M.O.M. (which stands for Moms on a Mission), to support the Developmental Disabilities agency seeking to put the issue back before voters. The group submitted more than 3,100 signatures on a petition to the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners last week. The number of signatures on the petition subsequently has grown to more than 3,700, according to Nunnery.
The commissioners have to agree to put the issue back before voters before it could be put on the March 2020 ballot.
If the proposed March levy were to pass, Developmental Disabilities officials will begin reinstating employees, but if it were to fail, further cuts would be required, according to a board release.
While staff has been cut, services to the public also are affected, according to Nunnery. Enrollment at both the Open Door School, which houses 54 students between the ages of 6 and 22, is expected to be frozen, according to Nunnery.
Some programs and community activities for students including field trips and community engagement also could be frozen, according to the release.
The board also won’t be able to provide services to any more adults, including those on a waiting list, according to the release.
“We’re seeing the rise in autism in our youth. We hear about it all the time,” Nunnery said. “Now our numbers are going to have to be capped for these kids. This levy failure has really been gut-wrenching.”