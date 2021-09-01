BARBOURSVILLE — Red tail lights, and lots of them.
That’s what parents, students and other motorists are seeing during pickup and drop-off times for schools built inside towns like Barboursville, but both village and school officials are working to find a solution to make traveling through those areas easier.
“If anyone drives through Barboursville early in the morning or at dismissal, the town locks up, gridlocks. It turns into a very confined space that has many, many, many cars,” said Kim Cooper, Cabell County assistant superintendent of district safety and security.
While some of the issue lies with the middle school, just down the street is a bigger traffic issue, Village of Barboursville Elementary School, which has the county’s highest elementary enrollment.
“Is there a perfect solution, probably not perfect, but some amazing people are working on it together to make it as easy as possible on everyone,” Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum wrote in a Facebook post Saturday evening.
There recently was a meeting between Barboursville middle and elementary school principals, district administrators, and Barboursville officials like Tatum and Police Chief Daren McNeil. The result was a call to parents explaining how to more efficiently move through the pickup and drop-off line without creating too much traffic congestion.
Cooper said he was told the drop off Monday morning was “better,” and said there could be even more done in the future to help traffic flow, but he wouldn’t announce details.
Working with community officials to alleviate traffic-related issues around school buildings is nothing new, Cooper added, referencing a change at Milton Elementary School this year due to planned construction of a new building.
There have also been issues at Hite-Saunders Elementary in the past and some problems at Southside Elementary and Huntington Middle, where there are no parking lots. Southside Elementary and Huntington Middle are the only schools in the county that don’t have parking lots.
“Hite-Saunders is one that we had some problems where traffic was backing out on Route 10,” Cooper said. “When they did that new construction (along W.Va. 10) … they put in a turning lane, so now it’s three lanes there instead of two.”
Adding that lane wasn’t just to relieve school traffic, but it shows that sometimes schools, administrators and others must collaborate in order to find efficient solutions.
“Twice a day, for about 45 minutes at a time, there is going to be a lot of traffic around schools. It’s inevitable,” Cooper said. “It just takes time, and sometimes you have to involve more than just (Cabell County school officials).”