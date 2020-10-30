HUNTINGTON — The state of Ohio set another single-day record Friday for the most COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour period.
There were 3,845 new cases of the virus reported in the state, for a total of 212,782. There have been 5,291 deaths related to the virus.
Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the record number of cases, posting a reminder on Twitter that the spread of the virus can be slowed by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands.
The previous record of 3,590 cases was set the day before, on Thursday.
In Lawrence County, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 5 months old to 82 years old. There was also one additional virus-related death reported, for a total of 29 in the county.
There have been 1,149 total cases in the county, with 929 out of isolation.
In West Virginia, two Cabell County residents were among eight new COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the state Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. They were a 93-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man, bringing the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 27.
DHHR also confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old man from Wetzel County, 84-year-old man from Kanawha County, 82-year-old woman from Monongalia County, 83-year-old man from Monongalia County, 73-year-old man from Fayette County and 89-year-old woman from Fayette County. The state has had a total of 451 deaths related to the virus.
There were 524 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state Friday, for a total of 23,990.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,650), Boone (380), Braxton (69), Brooke (239), Cabell (1,494), Calhoun (36), Clay (63), Doddridge (71), Fayette (787), Gilmer (64), Grant (198), Greenbrier (204), Hampshire (140), Hancock (230), Hardy (107), Harrison (673), Jackson (406), Jefferson (614), Kanawha (3,732), Lewis (101), Lincoln (258), Logan (785), Marion (405), Marshall (358), Mason (179), McDowell (126), Mercer (781), Mineral (232), Mingo (632), Monongalia (2,329), Monroe (260), Morgan (154), Nicholas (190), Ohio (585), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (72), Preston (208), Putnam (926), Raleigh (834), Randolph (419), Ritchie (46), Roane (114), Summers (131), Taylor (170), Tucker (65), Tyler (43), Upshur (268), Wayne (605), Webster (35), Wetzel (202), Wirt (55), Wood (647) and Wyoming (321).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 462 active cases Friday. In Wayne County, the health department reported 79 active cases.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 750. New cases were a 3-year-old girl, 19-year-old man, 22-year-old woman, 41-year-old woman, 48-year-old man, 50-year-old man, 65-year-old woman, 67-year-old man, 68-year-old man, 70-year-old man and 71-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
Statewide, there were 1,941 new cases Friday, for a total of 105,242, and 15 new deaths, for a total of 1,476.
More than 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 8,924,548, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 228,100 deaths related to the virus.