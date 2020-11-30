MILTON — A Reynoldsburg, Ohio, couple was arrested by Milton Police Department officers Saturday on multiple charges.
According to a Milton Police Department Facebook post, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call Saturday evening on Second Street when they encountered a car being operated by Chas King and included a passenger, Anne Bryson, both of Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
Officers reported smelling alcohol coming from King and the odor of marijuana near the car.
King was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, no insurance and expired registration. Bryson was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.
Both were lodged in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. Bond for King was set at $10,000. Bond for Bryson was set at $4,800.
One person was jailed Monday on felony charges, according to information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Rafael Cortez Solomon, 21, was jailed at 5:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed the following new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 200 block of Bellevue Road.
Shoplifting, warrant execution, 3:10 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Auto tampering, 1:39 a.m. Monday, 100 Staunton Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 6:15 p.m. 600 block in 11th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of West 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, midnight Sunday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of Cabell Court.
Grand larceny, 5 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of West 2nd Street.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Robbery, 3:55 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, felony malicious our unlawful assault, wanton endangerment, 11:08 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.