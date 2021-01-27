HUNTINGTON — The curfew meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Ohio will be shortened beginning Thursday as a result of falling hospitalization numbers, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said.
The Ohio Department of Health says 2,944 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus Wednesday, down from 2,964 on Tuesday. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units and on ventilators also continues to fall.
As a result, Ohio’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will be shortened to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Thursday, Jan. 28. Gov. Mike DeWine signaled the move was possible Tuesday. A revised health order with the new hours was expected later Wednesday or Thursday, said DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney.
The curfew could be eliminated if, over the next few weeks, hospitalization numbers fall below 2,500 over seven days. During curfew hours Ohioans are prohibited from travel outside their home with multiple exceptions for work, grocery shopping, medical appointments and other necessary travel.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new coronavirus cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 8,276 new cases per day Jan. 12 to 5,266 new cases per day Jan. 26, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
More than 680,000 Ohioans had received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, or about 6% of the state population, the Health Department said.
In Lawrence County, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, for a total of 4,912. There have been 56 virus-related deaths in the county.
In Kentucky, the lowest Wednesday total of COVID-19 cases in a month was reported, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Kentucky reported 2,424 new cases, he said during a pandemic briefing. The state also reported 47 deaths from the virus.
On Tuesday, officials reported the first appearance of a coronavirus variant in Kentucky that has been seen in the United Kingdom.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, spoke Wednesday about the variant, which is believed to be more contagious.
“If you get exposed to it, you’re more likely to be infected, so that means it can infect more people more easily,” Stack said.
He encouraged Kentuckians to continue wearing masks and social distancing, calling it “more important than ever.”
As of Wednesday, 1,597 people were hospitalized in Kentucky for COVID-19-related reasons, and 225 were on ventilators.
In Boyd County, two virus-related deaths were reported — a 73-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman — for a total of 55 deaths in the county. There were also 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 4,102.
In West Virginia, 797 new cases were reported, for a total of 117,775. There were also 25 new COVID-19 deaths reported, for a total of 1,953.
Among the deaths reported Wednesday were three people from Cabell County — a 69-year-old woman, 70-year-old woman and 72-year-old man — bringing the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 141.
A 74-year-old woman and 81-year-old man, both from Mason County, were also among the deaths reported.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,084), Berkeley (8,702), Boone (1,402), Braxton (739), Brooke (1,878), Cabell (6,899), Calhoun (205), Clay (339), Doddridge (399), Fayette (2,334), Gilmer (560), Grant (965), Greenbrier (2,187), Hampshire (1,343), Hancock (2,438), Hardy (1,179), Harrison (4,351), Jackson (1,570), Jefferson (3,248), Kanawha (10,872), Lewis (812), Lincoln (1,113), Logan (2,322), Marion (3,228), Marshall (2,724), Mason (1,509), McDowell (1,201), Mercer (3,847), Mineral (2,450), Mingo (1,886), Monongalia (6,906), Monroe (872), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,023), Ohio (3,315), Pendleton (536), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,382), Putnam (3,753), Raleigh (4,022), Randolph (2,15), Ritchie (544), Roane (453), Summers (657), Taylor (980), Tucker (442), Tyler (557), Upshur (1,451), Wayne (2,308), Webster (242), Wetzel (977), Wirt (322), Wood (6,394) and Wyoming (1,531).