COLUMBUS, Ohio — Schools across the state of Ohio received updated guidance from state health officials Monday afternoon that aims to limit the number of out-of-school quarantines happening statewide.
The Ohio Department of Health offered two sets of guidance, one relating to classroom activities and another pertaining to extracurricular activities, including sports.
The guidance is just that, a recommendation but not a requirement, and it will be up to individual school districts to adopt the new guidance or continue with their current safety precautions and guidance.
“An out-of-school quarantine has the unintended consequence of reducing in-school learning and can place added strains on our students, parents, schools and local health departments,” said Bruce Vanderhoof, director of Ohio Department of Health.
The announcement was broken into two categories, “Mask to Stay” and “Test to Play,” the first concerning classroom activities and the second referring to sports and other official school activities.
Any student — vaccinated or not, masked or not — who has been exposed to a person infected with COVID-19 in the school, under the new guidance, has the option to quarantine at home or wear a mask for 14 days after last exposure in order to continue in-person learning.
After seven days, if the person is asymptomatic and tests negative between five and seven days after exposure, the student would no longer be required to wear a mask in the classroom.
As it relates to school activities, such as sporting events, Vanderhoof said as long as a student is not showing symptoms, he or she is able to participate in after school activities, including sports, but should wear a mask whenever possible, such as during travel, in the locker rooms or on the sidelines.
That person would also be asked to take a COVID-19 test, either PCR or antigen, on the day of exposure, and five to seven days afterward. If a negative test is received in that later window, the person could “test out” of quarantine, Vanderhoof added.
The guidance was released after a successful pilot launch in Warren County, where the number of quarantined students and positive cases went down.
“This updated quarantine guidance actually is informed by ongoing evaluation of numbers on the ground and the clear evidence that the school environment has been structured by our schools in such a way that with masking, we have demonstrated again that there is a very low risk of a contact who develops COVID-19 transmitting that on to another student,” Vanderhoof said.
It’s that evidence, he continued, that gives him and other health officials the confidence to release updated guidance and help schools continue in-person learning for as long as possible.
Previously, the Ohio Department of Health advised quarantines for unvaccinated or unmasked students if exposed in the school setting, but if a person was masked and vaccinated, no quarantine was required.
Vanderhoof encouraged all students to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, referring to the inoculation as the surest and most efficient form of defense against a virus that has infected many and shown the ability to mutate.