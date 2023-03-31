IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation and other funding agencies will be spending about $49 million in paving and other projects in the next few years in Lawrence County.
The department is planning to spend $23 million on 15 projects in the county this calendar year, according to Matt McGuire, public information director for the department’s District 9 office. That includes $4.6 million to repave U.S. 52 from Ironton to east of the bridges connecting Ashland and Coal Grove. It also includes $3.9 million for a roundabout in Ironton at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Ohio 93, McGuire said.
Work is underway on the paving and will start on the roundabout in the next few weeks, McGuire said. He also provided a list of another $40 million in fiscal 2024 and 2027, he said. The fiscal year starts July 1.
Projects on the funding list include paving, bridge replacements, landslide repairs, bridge inspections, sidewalk improvements in South Point, as well as culvert replacements and a walk and bike trail in Union and Rome townships, Chesapeake and Proctorville.
The Lawrence County Engineer’s office has proposed spending $1,096,926 on a bike and trail system.
Other projects on the updated funding list include:
$1,470,150 for a landslide repair project at the 19.35 mile marker of Ohio 775 and $961,455 for a landslide repair project at the 5.77 mile marker of Ohio 775.
$4,389,817.78 for resurfacing along Ohio 141, $924,985 for a bridge project over Long Creek on Ohio 141 and $594,000 for a culvert replacement project at the 5.7 mile marker of Ohio 141.
$506,000 for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 218, $2,951,519.78 for resurfacing of Ohio 243 at the 1.57 mile marker and $2,074,156 at the 10.8 mile marker of Ohio 243.
$165,000 for a culvert project at the 4.38 mile marker of Ohio 243, $162,634 for an intersection improvement project at the 13.59 mile marker of U.S. 52 and $1,145,016.55 at the 21.5 mile marker of U.S. 52.
$7,553,570 for a rockfall remediation project at the 7.44 mile marker of U.S. 52, $5,386,310 at the 2.3 mile marker of Ohio 7, $1,567379.50 for a rockfall remediation project at the 4.1 mile marker of Ohio 7.
$8,583,164.72 for paving of Ohio 775 between the 18.5 and 23.94 mile markers, $1,003,464 rockfall remediation project at the 8.93 mile marker of Ohio 775 and $200,000 for an inspection project in Ironton.
The list also includes $1.5 million for sidewalk and bike lane project in South Point, $220,784 for an intersection project along Ohio 141 and County Road 7E and $29,603 for safety-related studies at various locations in the county.
