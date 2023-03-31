The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation and other funding agencies will be spending about $49 million in paving and other projects in the next few years in Lawrence County.

The department is planning to spend $23 million on 15 projects in the county this calendar year, according to Matt McGuire, public information director for the department’s District 9 office. That includes $4.6 million to repave U.S. 52 from Ironton to east of the bridges connecting Ashland and Coal Grove. It also includes $3.9 million for a roundabout in Ironton at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Ohio 93, McGuire said.

