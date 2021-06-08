COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tried to persuade residents to get vaccinated as the state rushes to administer around 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that is set to expire in two weeks.
DeWine on Monday attempted to appeal to the millions of unvaccinated state residents.
"For Ohioans who have been waiting to get their vaccine, I urge you to take action now," he said in a statement. "There are many opportunities throughout the state to get a vaccine."
The Republican governor, like his counterparts across the country, is facing a roadblock in vaccination rates as health officials say the majority of individuals who wanted the vaccine have already received it and the rest are either vaccine-hesitant or unwilling to receive it.
The state is also working against the clock to push the one-shot Johnson & Johnson to vaccine providers and asking them to distribute as many doses as possible, as quickly as possible. The doses are set to expire on June 23.
While Biden pledged in May to send 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine overseas this month, DeWine said Ohio and other states do not have legal options for sending the vaccine elsewhere, either to other states or other countries.
As of Tuesday, more than 5.4 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 4.8 million are fully vaccinated. The state reached its goal benchmark last week when the health department reported there were fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents.
"Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember," DeWine said.
Meanwhile, Kentucky reported 614 new coronavirus cases and six virus-related deaths Tuesday, continuing a steady plateau of low case numbers.
Over 2 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a tweet by Gov. Andy Beshear.
These developments come as the Bluegrass state is set to lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions, as well as the state's mask mandate, on June 11. Masks will still be required on public transportation, schools, long-term care facilities and other locations that serve the "most vulnerable."
Out of Kentucky's 120 counties, only Webster County is reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.
The state's test positivity rate is 2.12%. The test positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control, according to the World Health Organization.