COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s Health Department is restructuring its infectious disease division following the discovery of as many as 4,000 unreported COVID-19 deaths and will investigate how the error happened, the state health director said Thursday.
The Health Department said that “process issues affecting the reconciliation and reporting of these deaths” began in October, with most occurring in November and December. The department identified the problem during a routine employee training.
“We are starting what is our standard administrative review process, as to how the issue arose and why it was not flagged sooner,” Health Director Stephanie McCloud said.
Adding the data will inflate daily reported death counts for two or three days, but the appropriate dates of deaths will be reflected on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the health department said.
The announcement of the underreported deaths came Wednesday night and followed an appearance by McCloud before the House Finance Committee during which she said nothing of the discrepancy.
“While I understand the director has only been on the job less than two months, someone needs to answer for this failure,” said Rep. Diana Crawley, a Columbus Democrat who was among lawmakers questioning McCloud on Wednesday and was concerned no mention was made of the reporting error at the time.
House members have a number of questions and concerns on this issue, said Taylor Jach, spokesperson for Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp.
Thursday’s daily coronavirus death toll showed more than 720 deaths, of which 650 come from previously unreported deaths, GOP Gov. Mike DeWine said.
“We hope, we believe, that is going to put us back from the track where we actually are,” DeWine said.
Republican state Auditor Keith Faber has been auditing Health Department coronavirus death data since September. A spokesperson said the error occurred when health officials were reconciling the state’s death certificate database with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s infectious diseases database.
“We were never able to make that reconciliation ourselves to come up with those figures,” said Matt Eiselstein, Faber’s communications director. The final audit is expected next month.
It’s not uncommon for health officials to update coronavirus death totals based on data analysis, though not to the extent of Ohio’s massive adjustment.
Earlier this month, Yellowstone County in Montana — the state’s most populous county — added 47 deaths to the 179 that had been reported as of Feb. 2. Missouri regularly updates its figures, adding 287 previously unreported deaths Thursday, including some as far back as July and May.
Fewer than 1,800 people were hospitalized in Ohio with the coronavirus Thursday, a benchmark that triggered the end of the state’s 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. DeWine said the curfew could be reimplemented if hospitalizations rise again.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 5,122 new cases per day Jan. 27 to 3,129 new cases per day Feb. 10, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
In Kentucky, the state’s vaccination rollout will begin to ramp up considerably in the next few weeks with more than 150 new locations, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The announcement comes after recent increases in vaccine supplies, a development that the Democratic governor said had allowed the state to expand the Bluegrass State’s vaccination program.
“We have to increase our number of providers out there so when we get that flood of vaccines we want so badly, so that we can use them all really quickly and protect each and every one of you,” Beshear said.
The vast majority of sites will be at Walgreens and independent pharmacy locations in partnership with a federal program. There will also be six new regional vaccine centers and 25 sites at Kroger and Walmart stores.
Public health officials have set a goal of administering 90% of supply within seven days of delivery, a goal that has been met almost every week since Jan. 5. A winter storm Wednesday closed many vaccination centers, slowing the state’s seven-day utilization rate to 40%.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said he expected the sites closed due to inclement weather to be operational Friday.
Kentucky reported 1,880 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 36 virus-related deaths Thursday. Some 1,191 people are hospitalized.
In Boyd County, 18 new cases were reported, for a total of 4,421. There have been 61 virus deaths in the county.
The state’s test positivity rate is about 7.1%, the lowest it has been since Nov. 6. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
In West Virginia, 12 virus-related deaths were reported, including a man from Cabell County.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of the 50-year-old man, the 156th virus death for Cabell County. There have 2,187 deaths statewide related to the virus.
There were 469 new cases of COVID-19 reported across West Virginia, for a total of 126,420.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,154), Berkeley (9,332), Boone (1,502), Braxton (759), Brooke (1,957), Cabell (7,420), Calhoun (217), Clay (362), Doddridge (447), Fayette (2,526), Gilmer (661), Grant (1,021), Greenbrier (2,341), Hampshire (1,467), Hancock (2,547), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,688), Jackson (1,631), Jefferson (3,476), Kanawha (11,546), Lewis (966), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,581), Marion (3,535), Marshall (2,941), Mason (1,720), McDowell (1,314), Mercer (4,052), Mineral (2,550), Mingo (2,041), Monongalia (7,472), Monroe (918), Morgan (898), Nicholas (1,117), Ohio (3,507), Pendleton (604), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (574), Preston (2,473), Putnam (4,011), Raleigh (4,429), Randolph (2,309), Ritchie (590), Roane (479), Summers (688), Taylor (1,052), Tucker (480), Tyler (600), Upshur (1,605), Wayne (2,526), Webster (280), Wetzel (1,043), Wirt (338), Wood (6,782) and Wyoming (1,689).
Cabell County reported 850 active cases Thursday, while Wayne County reported 213.