COLUMBUS — Ohio health officials recently released a public safety bulletin alerting residents of an increase in the sale of counterfeit controlled substances.
The bulletin from the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center was specifically issued to call attention to fake prescription tablets that look like Xanax and Oxycontin. The pills are laced with fentanyl and other drugs, which are strong opioids that create a higher risk of overdoses and death. Officials from the center said it is nearly impossible to tell the difference between a real or fake pill by the naked eye alone.
Authorities with Columbus Division of Police Crime Lab, Lake County Crime Lab, Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Drug Chemistry Unit and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Crime Lab have all reported an increase in the submission and sophistication of counterfeit pills over the past year.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the time period coincides with a national increase in fatal opioid overdoses.
“Because of the potential lethality of these counterfeit pills, the ONIC issued this bulletin to raise awareness about the dangers of the drugs,” he said. “ONIC analysts have found that traffickers are using the ‘dark web’ hidden websites and person-to-person sales to sell these counterfeit pills.”
The ONIC said signs a tablet could be fake include it not coming from a licensed healthcare provider; not being in prescription packaging and being sold in individual or un unusually small or large quantities.
Signs of an opioid overdose include losing consciousness, slow or no breathing, lips and nails turning colors, coughing or choking and cold or clammy skin, according to the Narcotics Intelligence Center.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
