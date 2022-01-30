COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House of Representatives passed a concurrent resolution last week urging Gov. Mike DeWine and the director of the Ohio Department of Transportation to provide for the extension of Interstate 74 and Interstate 73 in Ohio.
The resolution passed the House 75-15, state Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, said Thursday.
Interstate 73 is a proposed interstate that would use U.S. 23 and U.S. 52 in Ohio to connect Detroit, Michigan, with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Its route in West Virginia would use the Tolsia Highway. The Ohio resolution does not address the section in West Virginia.
Interstate 74 connects the Quad Cities region of Illinois and Iowa with the Cincinnati outer belt. Plans have called for upgrading the Appalachian Highway (U.S. 32) between Cincinnati and Piketon, Ohio, then using Interstate 73 to connect with portions of highway in North Carolina that have Interstate 74 signage on them.
The interstates would cross the Nick J. Rahall II Bridge, also known as the West 17th Street Bridge, at Huntington.
The resolution is not a binding act, but it lets legislators make known their feelings on the issue when budget time comes around, Stephens said.
“Ohio will be receiving federal infrastructure money,” Stephens said. The planned interstates “will bring great development opportunities to our state. These projects would significantly benefit our workforce and economy and provide easier access to the interstate system for millions of Ohioans.”
The issue could be a tough sell with the Ohio Department of Transportation, which maintains eight interstate highways in Ohio.
The resolution now heads to the Ohio Senate for further consideration, Stephens said.
