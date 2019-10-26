IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned 41 indictments Wednesday, including a charge of rape against a South Point man, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Joshua J. Kerns, 28, of County Road 1, was charged with the rape of a child under the age of 13 from July 1 to July 4 earlier this year.
Also named in Lawrence County indictments were:
- Matthew A. Taylor, 34, of Hamlin, West Virginia, was charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and vandalism.
- Joshua Gee, 30, of the 1000 block of Ellison Street, Ironton, was charged with tampering with evidence, escape, failure to appear and felony vandalism.
- Michelle Brammer, 27, of Township Road 357, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of harassment by an inmate.
- Gene D. Cox, 50, of Ohio 93, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
- Harold F. Damron Jr., 40, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
- Malissa D. Sizemore, 25, of the 600 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest.
- Reggie Crance, 29, of Ohio 93, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
- Melvin Cade, 40, of the 1400 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, failure to appear and felony vandalism.
- Philip A. Howard, 50, of Township Road 1059, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of gross sexual imposition.
- Jimmie O’Field, 60, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, was indicted on a felony charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He has three prior DUI convictions, according to court records.
- Christina L. Farley, 35, of West Hamlin, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
- Sally J. Skaggs, 51, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted on charges of theft from a person in a protected class, two counts of forgery and a misdemeanor charge of misuse of credit cards.
- Aaron B. Artrip, 26, of Township Road 1464, Chesapeake, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.
- Brea Monica Sifford, 41, of Township Road 1336, South Point, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
- James M. Gothard II, 40, of County Road 49, Pedro, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
- McKayla D. McGraw, 20, of Hecla Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Jason Ray Adkins, 37, of Private Drive 944, Chesapeake, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
- Douglas E. Pratt II, 39, of the 2600 block of Wilson Street, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- James L. VanBibber, 48, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of 52 hydrocodone tablets.
- Macy B. Artrip, 24, of Fox Drive, Russell, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Lewis Ford, 47, of Township Road 1418, Proctorville, was indicted on charge of aggravated possession of meth and misdemeanor child endangering.
- Brandy L. Farley, 30, of Pemberton Avenue, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
- Curtis R. Crum, 49, of the 400 block of 6th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tera Lynn Godfrey, 40, of County Road 124, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Cynthia Sue King, 38, of the 1000 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Ella Murphy, 36, of Old Buckley Road, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
- Anthony Wayne Large, 36, of Ohio 650, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- James Robert Hankins, 58, of Private Drive 1851, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Steven Dale Earl, 33, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tonia K. Riley, 47, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted on a felony charge of aggravated possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jordan David Lear, 22, of Township Road 1031, South Point, was indicted on a felony charge of aggravated possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Meagan C. Johnson, 28, of Paintsville, Kentucky, was indicted on a felony charge of aggravated possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael D. Arrowood, 34, of Paintsville, was indicted on a felony charge of aggravated possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Eric W. Roach, 42, of County Road 37, Scottown, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
- Douglas s. Webster, 34, of Walton, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Benjamin J. Reed, 40, of Amhearst, Virginia, was indicted on a felony charge of possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
- Laura S. Nance, 36, of Mary Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Charles L. Dufore, 29, of the 1300 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a felony charge of domestic violence.
- Jackie Fry, 59, of County Road 107, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
