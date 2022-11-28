PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two juveniles have been arrested in Scioto County on charges of murder, according to Sheriff David Thoroughman.
The sheriff's office received a 911 call at 1:02 a.m. Monday from a man who said his friend had been stabbed.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two juveniles have been arrested in Scioto County on charges of murder, according to Sheriff David Thoroughman.
The sheriff's office received a 911 call at 1:02 a.m. Monday from a man who said his friend had been stabbed.
Deputies, detectives and emergency personnel responded to the scene in the 1400 block of 2nd Street West in Portsmouth and found a man who had been stabbed lying on the ground, according to a release.
Witnesses provided information about two young suspects who ran away after the stabbing. The victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the release.
The victim was identified as Jayson Stephen McGraw, 18, of West Portsmouth. His body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for an autopsy, according to the release.
Authorities located two suspects, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, who were taken into custody, Thoroughman said. They are being held at a juvenile detention center outside Scioto County, he said.
"We're still in the preliminary stages of the investigation," Thoroughman said.
A motive hasn't been released, he said. The Portsmouth Police Department assisted the sheriff's office in the search for the suspects.
Additional charges could be filed in the case, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.