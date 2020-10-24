HUNTINGTON — Ohio and Kentucky set daily records Saturday for reported cases of COVID-19 as the number of cases continues to increase across the country.
In Ohio, the Department of Health reported 2,858 new cases, for a total of 195,806, and 22 new deaths related to the virus, for a total of 5,206.
Saturday was the ninth time in 10 days that the state reported more than 2,000 new cases of the virus.
Cases also continued to climb in Lawrence County, where the Lawrence County Health Department reported 10 new cases Saturday, with patients’ ages ranging from 11 to 64. The new cases pushed the county’s total number of cases above 1,000, to 1,003.
In Kentucky, 1,738 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 95,480, and eight new deaths, for a total of 1,404. The deaths reported Saturday included an 86-year-old man from Greenup County.
Gov. Andy Beshear called the day’s COVID-19 report “frightening,” saying it was the state’s highest day of newly reported cases “by a significant amount.”
“We’ve got to tamp down these cases,” Beshear said in a statement. “The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”
In Boyd County, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 14 new cases Saturday, for a total of 681. The cases were a 3-year-old boy, 23-year-old woman, 27-year-old man, 29-year-old woman, 35-year-old woman, 40-year-old man, 43-year-old woman, 46-year-old woman, 62-year-old man, 66-year-old man, 67-year-old man, 68-year-old man, 69-year-old woman and 86-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
In West Virginia, 320 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 21,712. There were no new deaths reported, with the state remaining at having a total of 422 deaths related to the virus.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,507), Boone (335), Braxton (59), Brooke (202), Cabell (1,317), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (70), Fayette (752), Gilmer (64), Grant (182), Greenbrier (171), Hampshire (123), Hancock (210), Hardy (103), Harrison (634), Jackson (376), Jefferson (558), Kanawha (3,510), Lewis (74), Lincoln (232), Logan (740), Marion (369), Marshall (279), Mason (172), McDowell (113), Mercer (667), Mineral (207), Mingo (553), Monongalia (2,269), Monroe (220), Morgan (131), Nicholas (183), Ohio (497), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (835), Raleigh (723), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (96), Summers (96), Taylor (165), Tucker (62), Tyler (30), Upshur (238), Wayne (551), Webster (25), Wetzel (136), Wirt (41), Wood (528) and Wyoming (240).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 437 active cases Saturday. In Wayne County, the health department reported 77 active cases.
Nearly 83,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 8,469,976, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 223,393 deaths related to the virus.