HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man faces 20 years in prison after admitting to distributing meth in Huntington earlier this year.
Marvin Keaton, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of methamphetamine.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Keaton admitted he met a person Feb. 25 in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue in Huntington to sell them 10.159 grams of meth in exchange for $200.
He sold the same person 20.837 grams of meth March 3 in exchange for $400.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine at his Feb. 1, 2021, sentencing.