HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man was charged with armed robbery after allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.

Timothy Graley, 31, of Dayton, Ohio, was taken into custody after an employee of Pho Noodle House in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington gave officers the direction in which he fled after allegedly robbing another person of their cell phone and keys around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

“He was located a few blocks away and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit,” Dial said.

Dial said the stolen property was returned to the victim.

