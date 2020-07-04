IRONTON — When Tom Fuller, 63, sat down to plan his newest project, he had two visions in mind — to pay homage to those who serve the country, and to make it “larger than life.”
The flagpole stood tall — 74 feet into the air, large enough for neighbors and those driving through to see it from a mile away. The pole was embossed in red, white and blue stretching to the top, where Fuller placed a luminescent cross to shine when the sun went down.
The project was one of 15 flagpoles Fuller has created since 1992, when he realized the skills he learned from 41 years of working in manufacturing at Marathon could also be a funnel for his creativity.
“I like to keep my mind focused on that work. At night, when I go into the house and get me some supper, whenever I think about that project it just brings peace to me. I love working on things to completion. The completion is the reward,” said Fuller.
The “labor of love” started in early March and involved members of the community who came together to help him make it happen.
B.J. Webb, a project manager at Southern Ohio Trenching, and Eric Brown at Livingston Steel jumped in to help Fuller assemble the supplies and raise the pole, which weighed over 1,000 pounds.
The project was powerful for the two, who Fuller said went above and beyond to help. Webb, Fuller notes, offered to help by lifting the pole with a boom truck, a favor he gave for little compensation.
“I thought it was great that he had the gumption to take on something like this. I can tell he believes in our country, and I was happy to help him out with it,” said Webb.
Fuller says the project, which he finished in May, was a nod to his father, John S. Fuller, who served in the Navy during World War II.
“The thing about today, as Americans, we really don’t know the freedom we have, and this freedom came at a cost. My father was a veteran in the Navy during World War II. That flag is the symbol of his work,” said Fuller.
His love for creating started from an early age and was cultivated by the support of his parents, who he dedicates many of his projects to. An Erector Set he got as a Christmas present when he was a boy led him to pursue a career that made his childhood dreams of building a reality.
“Now, when you’re 8, 9 years old, that’s an awesome gift. It keeps you busy. It makes you think. It develops a mechanical skill,” said Fuller.
He retired from Ashland Marathon in 2018 and said since then he puts all his efforts into using what he’s learned to do projects that give back to his community.
In the past, Fuller has built flagpoles for the Ironton High School football field, Ohio University Southern, and neighbors and churches in the area, most of which he commissioned free of charge.
“I tell them, ‘Just bring out a pizza from Giovanni’s. We’ll be good,’” said Fuller.
Neighbor Bill Walls, 73, said he is eager to help when he can because he values the work Fuller does. Walls also said as a veteran, Fuller’s newest pursuit meant a lot to him.
“I guided him toward the people who could help him make it happen, and I enjoy watching him put things together. He’s always working on some kind of project,” said Walls.
During a contentious time for the nation’s political climate, with a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and a global pandemic, Fuller said he wants his flag to be a reminder that better times always come.
“Doing these projects helps me remind people of the cost of freedom and all the benefits we have because of it. It also teaches me that we can really do anything we set our minds to,” said Fuller.
Fuller hosted a flag-raising ceremony for community members Friday evening to celebrate the completion of his project.