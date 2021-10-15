HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man has been charged after police accused him of robbing a downtown Huntington bank last week.
Dandre Lemont Noble, 26, of Elyria, Ohio, is charged with robbery or attempted robbery of a bank after a joint investigation by the Huntington Police Department and FBI. He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Interim Police Chief Eric Corder said that at 3:51 p.m. Oct. 8, two Black men, both armed with handguns and wearing masks, entered the Star USA Federal Credit Union at 607 3rd Ave. and demanded money from a bank teller.
The assailants were successful in obtaining an undisclosed amount of money after pointing their weapons at several people inside the business before fleeing the scene.
A short time later, Huntington police located Noble nearby, who fled from officers when he was approached. He was later apprehended with assistance from other patrol officers and K-9 units.
Initially Noble was charged as being a fugitive from justice for a parole violation in Ohio. He also was charged with fleeing, obstructing an officer and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, but police were unsure if he participated in the robbery.
Evidence obtained during Noble’s arrest was taken for review by detectives to determine whether he was involved in the robbery, which led to him being formally charged Friday.
The investigation into the identity of the second suspect in the robbery is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to call the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the local FBI office at 304-525-4741. Individuals also can call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
