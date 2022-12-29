CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A Chesapeake man charged with the aggravated murder of his neighbor has waived extradition and is scheduled to appear Friday in Lawrence County Municipal Court.
Deshawn L. Evans, 34, of old Private Drive 1831, Apt. 7, Chesapeake, was arrested earlier this month in Ashland and was lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. He waived extradition to Ohio last week and was picked up by Lawrence County officials this week and is being held at the Lawrence County Jail in Ironton.
Evans is scheduled for an arraignment Friday before Judge Donald Capper.
Evans is charged with arguing with a neighbor, Sharmain M. McAllister of Chesapeake and then shooting her in the upper torso Dec. 18.
The victim was found lying face up in the parking lot of the complex where McCallister and Evans lived.
Witnesses said the victim got into an argument with a neighbor over a dog prior to the shooting, according to authorities.
Following the shooting, Evans fled the scene in gray Nissan SUV. He subsequently was found in an Ashland hotel and arrested on a warrant from Lawrence County.
