CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A Chesapeake man charged with the aggravated murder of his neighbor has waived extradition and is scheduled to appear Friday in Lawrence County Municipal Court.

Deshawn L. Evans, 34, of old Private Drive 1831, Apt. 7, Chesapeake, was arrested earlier this month in Ashland and was lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. He waived extradition to Ohio last week and was picked up by Lawrence County officials this week and is being held at the Lawrence County Jail in Ironton.

