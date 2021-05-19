IRONTON — A man charged with 100 counts of rape pleaded guilty Tuesday as the case was ready to be presented to a jury. The man was sentenced by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard to 30 to 35 years in prison.
Larry D. Reed, 39, of County Road 4, Pedro, pleaded guilty to rape in the second day of his trial in Ironton. It took a day to get a jury and the guilty plea was made prior to any testimony in the case, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
“I think it was a good result,” Anderson said. “It keeps the victims from having to relive the abuse and to testify.”
There were two young victims in the case, Anderson said.
The negotiated plea required Reed to admit to the rapes, Ballard said.
After the admission, Ballard sentenced Reed to a minimum of 30 years in prison. It will be 30 years before Reed can see an Ohio parole board.
There was no DNA evidence and no confession in the case, Ballard said. The case relied on the testimony of the two victims. Ballard suspended COVID-19 guidelines and had the jurors sit in the jury box without adhering to 6-foot space guidelines. The jurors were required to wear masks.
It was the second trial in Ballard’s courtroom in a week. Last week, a jury found Crawford W. Madden, 50, of Kentucky 784, Garrison, Kentucky, guilty of F-4 burglary but acquitted him following a two-day trial of F-2 burglary, which carries a prison sentence of eight to 11 years in prison.
The lesser burglary charge carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison. However, Madden has been in jail for more than five months. Since he has no prior convictions, Ohio law could provide for him not to be sent to prison.
Madden, who was represented by Luke Styer, initially was indicted in January on a charge of F-1 burglary. That charge carries a prison sentence, upon conviction, of 11 to 14 years in prison.
Madden was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending final sentencing, which was set for June 2.
The trials were the first before Ballard in more than a year due to the pandemic.