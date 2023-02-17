IRONTON — An Ohio man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison and had his driver’s license suspended for life.
Jonathan Morris, 50, of West Jefferson, Ohio, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He also pleaded to tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
Morris was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Michael J. Fritz, 45, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison and credited for 17 months, leaving him with an 11-month prison sentence.
In other cases:
Michael W. Neff, 28, of County Road 107, Proctorville, rejected a plea offer of four years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor, failure to appear, attempted burglary and breaking and entering. He faces a maximum nine year if convicted at a trial scheduled for March 6.
Lisa A. Newman, 45, of the 1800 block of Monroe Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence and two counts of trafficking in drugs (cocaine and a fentanyl-related complex). Bond was set at $5,000 and she was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get an assessment to determine if drug treatment is needed.
Mia N. Reffitt, of Indian Run Road, Flatwoods, Kentucky, admitted violating terms of her intervention in lieu of drugs. She was ordered to complete a four-to-six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Kailah D. Douglas, 40, of County Road 5, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Douglas was placed on community control sanctions for two years, was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and to get drug treatment.
Russell W. Cox, 47, of County Road 14, Pedro, pleaded guilty to possession and aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and get an assessment to determine if he needed drug treatment.
Steven B. Stamper, 23, of County Road 14, Pedro, pleaded guilty to failure with the order or signal of a police officer and obstruction official business. She was placed on community control sanctions for 30 months, get treatment at Riverside Recovery and do 200 hours of community service.
Michael Elmore, 48, of the 2800 block of Highlawn Court, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to a bill of information charging him with trafficking and possession of cocaine, trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound having weapons while under disability and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture ($472). Bond was set at $5,000, he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor get an assessment if he needs drug treatment.
Charla Campbell of Vine Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to open burning. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton and wear an ankle monitor.
