CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A Chesapeake man charged with the death of a neighbor last month waived a preliminary hearing Friday in Lawrence County Municipal Court and was bound over to an upcoming Lawrence County grand jury.
Deshawn J. Evans, 34, of Private Drive 1831, County Road 32, Chesapeake, was charged with murder following a shooting last month in the Chesapeake area.
Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said the case would be presented to a grand jury later this month. The grand jury is scheduled to meet Jan. 26 and 27.
Evans, who is in a wheelchair because of an earlier shooting, currently is lodged in the Lawrence County Jail in Ironton on a $50,000 bond set by Municipal Judge Donald Capper.
If he makes bond, he will be placed on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, Capper ordered.
Evans pleaded not guilty in the case last month.
He is charged with fatally shooting Sharmain McCallister Dec. 18. According to an autopsy report, she was shot once in the torso.
J.T. Holt, an Ironton lawyer representing Evans, said his client has health issues and was maced prior to the shooting.
Evans was arrested on a warrant by Ashland police and transported to the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. He subsequently waived extradition back to Ohio.
