court BLOX 7.tif
Metro Creative

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A Chesapeake man charged with the death of a neighbor last month waived a preliminary hearing Friday in Lawrence County Municipal Court and was bound over to an upcoming Lawrence County grand jury.

Deshawn J. Evans, 34, of Private Drive 1831, County Road 32, Chesapeake, was charged with murder following a shooting last month in the Chesapeake area.

