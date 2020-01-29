HUNTINGTON — An Ironton man was jailed in West Virginia on Monday, more than five months after he was accused of shooting a man in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington last fall.
William Lee Waddell III, 28, was jailed at 9:50 a.m., after being extradited from Kentucky. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding, and his bond was set at $35,000.
His alleged victim, Anthony Jared Kessick Jr., 33, of Huntington, was found by police after they responded to an incident around 1 a.m. Aug. 11, 2019, in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue in Huntington.
Kessick’s girlfriend at the time told police the couple had been with the suspect and his then-girlfriend in Ohio. The woman told police the suspect and victim had been arguing over property earlier in the day and she and Kessick were dropped off at the abandoned home where they had been staying at 2712 Highlawn Ave. about two hours before the shooting.
Before the shooting, the pair heard someone attempting to enter the home. When Kessick asked who it was, the suspect answered and accused Kessick of stealing a bag from him, police said. The two got into a verbal argument outside the back door. The woman said she also heard the suspect’s then-girlfriend arguing between the two. At one point the woman said she heard Kessick say, “I’m not afraid of your gun,” before she saw a flash of light and heard gunshots.
The suspect fled the scene and the woman said Kessick fell to the ground saying he was dying and could not feel his legs. The wound was not fatal.
The woman later identified the defendant via a photo lineup as the shooter.
Waddell had been arrested Aug. 15, 2019, after Ashland police located him with a firearm in the area of Bruce Apartments on the west side of Ashland. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, being a fugitive from justice and traffic warrants by Ashland police at the time.
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said he was extradited to West Virginia this week.