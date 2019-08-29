HUNTINGTON - Two men admitted in federal court Tuesday to crimes related to the distribution of illegal substances throughout the Cabell and Putnam county areas.
An Akron, Ohio, man faces decades in federal prison after he admitted to possessing more than 100 grams of three illegal substances in Huntington last year.
Anton Marcel Jeffries, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Jeffries admitted while in an apartment Sept. 19, 2018, in the 900 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington that he possessed multiple bags of what was believed to be meth, heroin and fentanyl. Forensic testing confirmed he was in possession of 108 grams of meth, 25 grams of heroin and 12 grams of fentanyl.
He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years, and it could be up to 40 years, at his Dec. 2 sentencing.
In an unrelated case, Tequan Montek Pratt, 24, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of marijuana. He faces up to 10 years at his Dec. 2 sentencing.
As part of his plea, Pratt admitted that on three separate dates - March 29, March 30 and April 9 - in 2018 he had sold a pound of marijuana to a confidential police informant at a duplex in Nitro, West Virginia.
He admitted he and his associates were trafficking the drugs from cities throughout California for several months prior to his arrests. He is estimated to have trafficked at least 20 kilograms of marijuana into West Virginia.
U.S. prosecutors also said they could prove he had possessed a "small arsenal of firearms" and nearly 800 MDMA pills, commonly known as Ecstasy or Molly, at two other houses in Putnam County.