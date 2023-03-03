IRONTON — An Ohio man was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Jeremy Griffin, 43, of West Union, Ohio, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, vandalism and aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
Griffin also was ordered to pay $600 in restitution to the Ironton Municipal Court probation department for cutting off an ankle monitor. He could be eligible for early release after serving two years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Aaron C. Adkins, 35, of Fairview Avenue, South Point, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and two counts of aggravated arson. Finley set bond at $500,000 for Adkins.
In other cases:
Josef Blake, 45, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He could be eligible for early release after serving six months in prison.
Makalee Buzzard, 20, of Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a four-to-six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Destiny L. Jones, 20, of the 2200 block of Guthrie Court, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to complete a treatment program and forfeit $2,000 in her possession when she was arrested. She also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
Janet Barnsdale, 27, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Cedric Legette, 30, of Florence, South Carolina, formerly of Grayson, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of hash, assault and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on a $35,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Hobert Gearheart, 59, of County Road 52, Ironton, pleaded guilty to a felony charge and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was ordered to complete a treatment program and do 400 hours of community service.
Matthew Clark, 35, of Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond, ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get treatment while the case is pending.
