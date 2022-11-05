IRONTON — An Ohio man was indicted in Lawrence County last week on drug and assault charges, according to court records.
William Lee Newcomb, 36, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, was charged with aggravated trafficking in meth, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
Tanner A. Miller, 27, of the 1800 block of 12th Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Brandon T. Keeney, 42, of Township Road 1090, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault.
Charles W. Jackson, 47, of the 700 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth, possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Destiny L. Jones, 20, of the 2200 block of Guthrie Court, Huntington, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, receiving proceeds from an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. The indictment also seeks forfeiture of $2,000.
Joshua D. Carpenter, 30, of Hamden, Ohio, was indicted on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Melissa K. Lyons, 46, of the 2500 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of trafficking and possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.
Amir N. Faraj, 25, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was indicted on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.
Shawn A. Delong, 45, of the 2500 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Bryan A. Montroso, 55, of Township Road 1231, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Lisa M. Moore, 42, of County Road 107, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Donald L. Sisler, 32, of County Road 22, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Dwayne L. Kritzwiser, 48, of Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of drugs with a prior conviction.
Tyron Markel, 46, of County Road 43, Ironton, was indicted on five counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
Charles A. Kerns, 37, of Private Drive 2408, South Point, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
