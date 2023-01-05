IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison.
John Debelle, 38, of the 1300 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, could file for early release after serving 12 month in prison. He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Debelle was indicted earlier on a charge of making terroristic threats.
In an unrelated case, Gilbert Lawrence Jr., 52, of Riverside Drive, Huntington, also was sentenced to three years in prison in a drug case. He could be eligible for early release after serving six months in prison.
In other cases:
Michael Pennington, of Delaney Road, Patriot, Ohio, was sentenced to 17 months in prison in another case. He could be eligible for early release after serving six months in prison. He had been charged with disrupting public service.
Zachary Queen, 36, of the 900 block of Pine Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to seven months in prison.
James Perkins, 34, of Private Drive 910, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Charges of assault, theft and resisting arrest were dismissed against Stephen Somon, 49, of the 300 block of 7th Street, Ironton.
Jennifer M Pierce, 34, of Pleasant Ridge Road, Wayne, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Cody A. McNeely, 28, of County Road 56, South Point, pleaded guilty to obstruction and was placed on probation for six months. Charges of assault and resisting arrest were dismissed.
