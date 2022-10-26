The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

EmergencyLightHC1702_source.tif
MetroCreative Connection

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — An Ohio man was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Gallia County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Garrett J. Sheets, 29, of Bidwell, Ohio, was killed in the crash that was reported on County Road 29 just south of Township 451 in Gallia County.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.