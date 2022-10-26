GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — An Ohio man was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Gallia County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Garrett J. Sheets, 29, of Bidwell, Ohio, was killed in the crash that was reported on County Road 29 just south of Township 451 in Gallia County.
Sheets was northbound on County Road 29 when his vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Dart, went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, according to a news release.
The road was closed for about an hour. The crash remains under investigation. Sheets wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to the release.