GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — An Oak Hill, Ohio, man was killed and another was flown to a Huntington hospital following an early-morning crash Friday in Gallia County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Terry R. Miller, 55, of Oak Hill, was traveling south on Ohio 233 at 4:51 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn, drove left of center and then drove off the side of the road, according to a news release from the highway patrol. His vehicle overturned several times and Miller, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, according to the release.
A passenger in the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, Willyim McDowell, 21, received incapacitating injuries and had to be flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital. McDowell was wearing a seat belt, according to the release.
The road was closed for four hours following the crash, which remains under investigation.