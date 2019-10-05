GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — An Oak Hill, Ohio, man was killed and another was flown to a Huntington hospital following an early-morning crash Friday in Gallia County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Terry R. Miller, 55, of Oak Hill, was traveling south on Ohio 233 at 4:51 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn, drove left of center and then drove off the side of the road, according to a news release from the highway patrol. His vehicle overturned several times and Miller, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, according to the release.

A passenger in the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, Willyim McDowell, 21, received incapacitating injuries and had to be flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital. McDowell was wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

The road was closed for four hours following the crash, which remains under investigation.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.