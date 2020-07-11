PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — An Ohio man died Thursday after a vehicle in which he had been a passenger crashed into a creek in Scioto County.
According to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, first responders were called at about 10:37 p.m. Friday to the scene of a crash on County Road 96, approximately 1.2 miles south of State Forrest Road No. 2 in Nile Township.
Troopers believe Danny Grooms, 61, of Stout, Ohio, was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette northbound on County Road 96 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and his vehicle overturned onto its passenger side in a creek.
The front passenger, Jonathan Petrie, 38, also of Stout, was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Nile Township Volunteer Fire Department, Portsmouth Ambulance and the Scioto County coroner.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.