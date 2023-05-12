HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set a sentencing of Danny “D” Merriweather, 35, of Toledo, Ohio, for Aug. 21.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 6:18 pm
Merriweather will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
During execution of a search warrant on April 5, 2021, law enforcement found a gun and drugs in a residence on 10th Avenue in Huntington, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Law enforcement seized a Smith & Wesson .38 SPL Airweight revolver and quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Merriweather admitted to being in possession of the firearm.
