IRONTON — A Chesapeake area man pleaded guilty earlier this week to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley to three years in prison.
Kenneth Radimaker, 43, of Township Road 287, Chesapeake, was indicted earlier this year on charges of murdering a roommate over Memorial Day weekend.
He was represented by Huntington lawyer Roger Smith. The case had been set for trial Nov. 12.
Radimaker last month rejected a plea to a charge of manslaughter. That would have carried a sentence of from eight to 12 years in prison.
If convicted on the murder charge, Radimaker could have been sentenced to prison for 15 years to life.
During an argument with James Anthony Baker Jr., 52, Radimaker punched Baker one time to the head, Smith said. Baker later was found dead in his bedroom. He apparently bled internally and died.
Under Ohio law, Radimaker admitted to the misdemeanor assault of Baker, making the case an F-3 with a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
Radimaker has been in jail since May 29. Finley gave Radimaker credit for time already served in the case. Smith said he will serve about 30 months in prison before he can be released.
The plea was entered Monday before Finley.