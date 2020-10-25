IRONTON — An Ohio man was sentenced to six to nine years in prison last week after pleading guilty in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault.
Grant Boucher, 41, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, pleaded guilty to ramming a car into a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office cruiser during a chase, according to Jeff Smith, an assistant county prosecuting attorney. Several other charges including drug possession and escape were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
In an unrelated case, Forest Wood, 37, of the 2200 block of 8th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and vandalism. He was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
In other cases:
- Paul Spencer, 27, of Sweetland, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case and was sentenced to eight months in prison.
- Olivia Bailey, 26, of County Road 32, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. She also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Katelyn Arms, of Private Drive 242, South Point, admitted using drugs and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. She also was ordered to continue drug treatment.
- Macy Artrip, 25, of Russell, Kentucky, admitted using drugs while on probation and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring Artrip to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. Artrip also was ordered to continue drug treatment.
- Jeff Cade, 35, of the 400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to failure to appear. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Herman Aliff, 46, of Private Drive 203, South Point, pleaded innocent to trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $7,500.
- Jacob Burns, 34, of Township Road 278, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Bessie Daniels, 36, of the 500 block of Pike Street, Coal Grove, pleaded innocent in a drug possession case. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Chad Curcio, 31, of Paducah, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of fentanyl. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get drug treatment while the case is ongoing.