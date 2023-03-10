HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to deliver 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.
Quashing R. Varner Jr., 27, of Akron, admitted to possessing 362 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm during a search warrant. He admitted to intent to sell the methamphetamine.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant Dec. 17, 2021, at a Huntington apartment where Varner resided.
Officers found 362 grams of methamphetamine and a 10mm pistol, according to The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Varner admitted to law enforcement on the day of the search that he previously obtained a 1-pound quantity of methamphetamine. He also admitted that he had been selling fentanyl in the Huntington area.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set the sentencing for June 20.
Varner faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine.
