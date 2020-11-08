HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man was sentenced to serve nearly a decade in federal prison after admitting to setting up the opportunity to rape two underage girls in what was actually a police sting operation.
Mikel Bradley Smith, 19, of Chesapeake, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in sexual activity with a minor. He was sentenced Monday to serve eight years and one month in federal prison. Following his release from prison, he will have to serve a 20-year supervised release term and will be required to register as a sex offender.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Smith admitted he responded to a Craigslist ad Feb. 27 and engaged in a conversation with a person he believed was the mother of two children, ages 11 and 13. Smith arranged to travel to Huntington to meet the woman in order to engage in sexual activity, including oral and sexual intercourse, with the girls.
On Feb. 28, he traveled to Huntington with condoms and small gifts for the two girls and met with the woman, at which time he was placed under arrest.