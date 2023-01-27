HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man was sentenced Jan. 17 almost three years after he was arrested for violently attacking a sibling in February 2020 in her Cabell County home.
Nathan Childers, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, strangulation and domestic battery.
In the questionnaire filed for Childers’ guilty plea, he admitted to “causing physical harm” to his sister Feb. 11, 2020, and going into her home without her permission.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced Childers to one to 15 years for burglary, which will run consecutive with the strangulation count for one to five years.
The domestic battery charge of a 12-month sentencing will run concurrent with the first two counts.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Childers entered the victim’s home and told her he owed his drug dealer $500 and to do exactly what he said while threatening her with a pair of scissors.
The complaint also stated he began to beat her with his fists and wrapped his hands around her neck, choking her, before sexually assaulting her.
Childers’ attorney Bob Wible said his client “deeply regrets his actions” in a document filed in circuit court.
Wible also said while Childers was out of jail on bond he has not been in any legal trouble, respectful in court and was employed.
