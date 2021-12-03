HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man was sentenced to federal prison time for a drug crime in Huntington.
Dan Bean, 42, of Toledo, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a three-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine. After completion of his prison sentence, Bean will also serve three years of supervised release.
According to U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson, Bean allowed Huntington police officers to search his residence on Artisan Avenue in 2018, where they seized approximately 55 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of crack cocaine. Bean admitted to officers that he sold cocaine and crack cocaine in the Huntington area.
Bean pleaded guilty Monday to possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.
