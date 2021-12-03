The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man was sentenced to federal prison time for a drug crime in Huntington.

Dan Bean, 42, of Toledo, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a three-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine. After completion of his prison sentence, Bean will also serve three years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson, Bean allowed Huntington police officers to search his residence on Artisan Avenue in 2018, where they seized approximately 55 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of crack cocaine. Bean admitted to officers that he sold cocaine and crack cocaine in the Huntington area.

Bean pleaded guilty Monday to possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.