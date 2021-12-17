HUNTINGTON — A Ravenna, Ohio, man was sentenced to serve prison time after admitting to illegally possessing a firearm during a Huntington shooting earlier this year.
Omarr Daron Boone, 37, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Wednesday to serve eight years and four months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said.
Former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said police were called to the 2200 block of 8th Avenue about 10:20 p.m. March 9 on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found no victim but were informed Larry Dunn, 33, of Huntington, called 911 stating he had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers found suspect Omarr Boone’s vehicle shortly after, and he fled east on 5th Avenue into Guyandotte before turning west on Washington Boulevard, where the vehicle struck a parked car in the area of Woodmere Memorial Park before Boone fled on foot, Cornwell said. He was captured shortly after.
Sgt. Steve Maniskas said in an affidavit in federal court an officer found a Smith & Wesson firearm underneath the center console of the vehicle from which Boone fled.
Boone had been convicted of eight prior felony convictions, including felony trafficking in drugs in Ohio and carrying a concealed weapon in Michigan, both of which would have made it illegal for him to possess a gun, he said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
