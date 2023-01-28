IRONTON — A South Point area man was granted a judicial release after serving more than two years in prison.
During a hearing Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, Frederick D. Martin, 50, who had been sentenced to four to six years in prison in a drug case, was given a judicial release based on how he did while in prison, according to Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Kimberly Sue Ressler, 54, of Pike Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was placed on community control sanctions for three years, ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
Alan Lee Combs, 42, of Pike Street, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to continue on sanctions and complete the program at STAR.
Kevin Donley, 43, of the 800 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and tampering with evidence. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to complete a treatment program at Hometown, do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
Dangelo L. Hairston, 31, of Jackson, Ohio, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and harassment by bodily substance and was sentenced to six months in prison. However, he was given credit for already serving that much time behind bars and was released from custody.
Kristopher Osborne, 45, of the 2600 block of Wilson Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for two years, ordered to get an assessment to determine if treatment is needed and pay court costs. His probation was transferred to West Virginia.
Chad W. Reynolds, 38, of Private Drive 2151, South Point, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor theft charge and criminal damaging. He was ordered to pay $627.98 in restitution, complete a treatment program at Riverside Recovery and pay court costs.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.