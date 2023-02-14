HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man was sentenced Monday for crimes stemming from a June 2021 drug-related shootout in Huntington.
Austin Bruce Jeffreys, 28, of Chesapeake, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
Jeffreys plead guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
According to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Jeffreys first admitted his guilt while talking to a Western Regional Jail inmate on a recorded call.
On June 14, 2021, inmate Jacob Benjamin Loper, 21, asked Jeffreys to go in a residence and retrieve a quantity of Suboxone that belonged to the inmate but was in possession of another person.
Jeffreys told the inmate he would be armed with a loaded Bersa Thunder .380-caliber combat pistol while retrieving the drugs.
Once Jeffreys and another individual arrived at the residence, a shootout occurred before Jefffrey could recover the drugs. Jeffreys called Loper to admit his role in the shooting.
Law enforcement arrested Jeffreys several days later when he further admitted his role in the shooting and his intention to distribute the drugs.
Loper plead guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute Suboxone and conspiracy to use a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on May, 9, 2022.
