ASHLAND — A Lawrence County, Ohio, man who admitted to defrauding a Kentucky bank and 17 others in four states of more than $4.6 million has been sentenced to serve federal prison time.
Anthony McQuaid, 47, previously pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of wire fraud before U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Ashland.
He was sentenced last week to serve three years and 10 months in a federal prison. He will also have to serve thee years of supervised release after the completion of his jail sentence.
Bunning also ordered he pay restitution in the amount of $4,936,555.
As part of his plea, McQuaid admitted to executing a scheme to defraud Town Square Bank, of Ashland, to obtain a $1 million loan in 2014. He also admitted he developed and executed a scheme to defraud Auto Now Acceptance Co. LLC of Portsmouth, Ohio, of $850,200 in 2017.
McQuaid admitted from November 2014 to June 2018, he defrauded 17 other individuals in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Wisconsin through various other schemes.
His schemes caused a loss of at least $4,698,055 to his victims.
McQuaid was charged by way of information in the Eastern District of Kentucky and the Southern District of Ohio, waiving his right to indictment by a federal grand jury.
He had faced up to 30 years and a maximum fine of $1 million.
His attorney, Steve Ruby, said in a sentencing memorandum filed with the court that McQuaid fell into a downward spiral of depression and alcohol abuse between 2010 and 2018 that led him to commit serious crimes and defraud banks, friends and others. Ruby said a suicide attempt and short stint in a psychiatric ward helped him make a “turning point,” in which he has since entered recovery and accepted blame for his actions.
Ruby had asked that McQuaid be placed in a facility that can help him continue on his path to recovery.