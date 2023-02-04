The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A Lawrence County man convicted last week on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of meth was sentenced Wednesday to six to nine years in prison.

David M. Bennett, 42, of Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, was convicted of the charges following a two-day trial in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.

