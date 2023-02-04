IRONTON — A Lawrence County man convicted last week on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of meth was sentenced Wednesday to six to nine years in prison.
David M. Bennett, 42, of Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, was convicted of the charges following a two-day trial in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Si Noel Frederic Shafer, 47, of the 800 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to a charge of murder.
Shafer was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati. He is charged with strangling an individual to death while both were in residence at a group home.
In other cases:
Dara L. Rowe, 44, of Private Drive 338, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons while under disability. Final sentencing was set for Feb. 22.
James Munyan, 30, of the 1900 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. He was sentenced to six months in the Lawrence County Jail, but will be eligible for early release after serving four months.
Earles Gill, 69, of Township Road 276N, South Point, pleaded guilty in an assault case and was placed on community control sanctions for three years and ordered to complete a four-to-six month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Brandon Carter, 33, of the 900 block of Adams Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case. He was sentenced to 375 days in jail and then was released from custody for serving the 375 days.
Tyler D. Bryant, 35, of Kentucky 168, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for 24 months. He was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and was ordered to complete treatment at Hometown Recovery.
Donald Burns, 46, of Wurtland, Kentucky, admitted to violating community sanctions and was placed on intervention in lieu of convictions and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
Brittany Sparks, 36, of Private Drive 135, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to theft. She was placed on community control sanctions, ordered to pay $1,060 in restitution and to complete a treatment program.
Christine G. Waller, 31, of McGovney Avenue, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. The sanctions were extended and she was ordered to complete a treatment program at Lawrence County Recovery.
Tasha L. Sellards, 54, of the 4700 block of Logan Street, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. She also was ordered to continue a drug treatment program.
